Iran Shuts Schools, Universities For A Month Over Coronavirus Fear

Health Minister of Iran, Saeed Namaki reportedly said that the schools and universities across the country will remain closed for a month until March 20 ie the Persian New Year. Namaki purportedly made the statement at a televised news conference amid the growing fears of coronavirus outbreak. In addition, he urged the public to lessen the use of paper money as it is a medium through which the novel coronavirus can spread. He added that the authorities will begin manning checkpoints to restrict travel between major cities in the country.

Iran confirms 15 new deaths

He reportedly added that people should stay in their vehicles at fuel stations and allow attendants to fill their gas tanks to avoid the spread of the virus. Health Ministry of Iran has confirmed 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus on March 4, the most fatalities of any country outside of China, where the epidemic originated. Iran reportedly said that there are total 107 deaths from COVID-19 and 591 new cases have been reported. Iraj Harirchi, deputy health minister of Iran has also tested positive for the virus.

According to the reports, it is suspected that the Iran government covered up many cases and the deaths are higher than officially reported. The majority of cases in Iran have been linked to Qom, which is believed to be the epicentre of the virus in Iran. An official from Qom claimed Monday that 50 people had died in the city; Tehran quickly rejected the figure and denied hiding anything, as per reports.

3,513 people infected

The Tehran authorities said at least 3,513 people have been infected in the country amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has claimed 107 lives, including a top government adviser, as per reports. Amid coronavirus outbreak, on March 1, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Tehran would get all help it needs to fight the deadly virus. He even stressed that there should be global coordination on the issues and pointed out that 'together we can defend this'. The Iranian government has reportedly been ineffective in controlling the crisis as the virus has spread to its highest level of emergency within the country.

