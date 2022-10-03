Iran: Students Trapped Inside Varsity After Clashes With Police Amid Anti-hijab Protests

Clashes were reported between students and Iranian Police amid the ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran over the tragic death of the 22-year-old woman in the morality police’s custody. According to the reports, several students at Tehran's Sharif University have been trapped in the campus parking lot. Videos posted on social media appear to portray students fleeing from security personnel while gunshots are heard in the background, BBC reported.

In one video shared on social media, students were seen escaping from security guards on the campus of Sharif University. From a distance, sounds that seem like gunshots can be heard. According to claims cited by Iran International, security forces fired weapons into student dormitories during an incident. The police also fired tear gases on students, as per reports.

Furthermore, Sunday was the first day of the semester for students, who attended Sharif University. According to reports, after learning about the confrontations, masses gathered outside the main entrance of the university late at night.

Meanwhile, Iran Human Rights, a Norwegian NGO reported that 133 people have been killed in Iran so far amid the protests. The authorities have vowed to punish the protestors, claiming that Iran's foreign adversaries were responsible for their actions, BBC reported.

According to media reports, police allegedly hit Amini on the head with a baton and banged her head against one of their vehicles. However, the authorities claimed that she experienced "sudden heart failure" and there is no indication of any abuse. Following this, protests erupted across Iran, causing the greatest upheaval the nation has seen in years, BBC reported.

Anti-hijab protests in Rome

On Saturday, hundreds of people marched through Rome's streets to express their support for Iranian demonstrators. Photographs of Mahsa Amini were also carried by protesters. The Kurdish feminist slogan "woman, life, freedom" was also displayed on banners carried by protesters.

Over the past two weeks, thousands of Iranians have demonstrated in the streets to protest against the Iran regime and demand justice for Amini. The demands for the removal of the religious leadership that has dominated Iran since its Islamic revolution in 1979 were louder throughout the widespread protests.

