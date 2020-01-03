Iran Summons Swiss Embassy Official Over Soleimani's Killing By US

Iran summoned a Swiss embassy official, who represents the interests of the United States in Iran, on January 3 to condemn the killing of one of its top commanders, Qassem Soleimani by American troops. As confirmed by the White House and the Pentagon, the head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed by US air raid at Baghdad's international airport on Friday, along with six others. To assert further, the US President posted a picture of the country's flag on his Twitter account. However, Iran called it “malice and stupidity of American terrorist forces”.

“Following the assassination of General Soleimani by US forces, the Swiss charge d’affaires was summoned and Iran’s serious condemnation was conveyed to him,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi tweeted. “He was told that this is a clear instance of America’s state terrorism and America’s regime will be fully responsible for its consequences,” he added.

Iran warns US of 'repercussions'

Citing a Revolutionary Guard statement, Iranian state television said Soleimani was 'martyred' in an attack by US helicopters near the airport, without elaborating. Soon after, the advisor to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US must wait for 'repercussions' for crossing the 'red line.' The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF, the officials said. On January 3, Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei declared three days of mourning for Soleimani and threatened the US saying 'a harsh retaliation is waiting'. In strong condemnation, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the act, orchestrated by Trump, as 'international terrorism' and 'foolish escalation.'

The US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation.



The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 3, 2020

