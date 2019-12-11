Iran Warns Citizens Against Travelling To US, Issues Advisory

Iranian Foreign Ministry on December 10 issued an advisory for its citizens travelling to the United States. The advisory states that Iranian citizens should avoid travelling to the US, particularly elites and scientists. The reason cited by the Foreign Ministry for the travel advisory was America's cruel and one-sided law against Iranians.

On Saturday, Iran and the United States swapped prisoners in a rare act of cooperation between the two adversaries. Iran released American graduate student Xiyue Wang, who was arrested three years ago for allegedly spying in the country, while America released Iranian stem-cell researcher Massoud Soleimani, accused of sanction violations.

Iran-US relations

There are no formal diplomatic ties between Iran and the United States since 1980. Pakistan serves as Iran's protecting power in the United States, while Switzerland serves as Washington's protecting power in Tehran. Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Swiss Ambassador to Iran over the alleged US intervention in Iran's internal affairs.

Iran is facing violent protests in many parts of the country over rising fuel prices with many demanding president Hassan Rouhani to step down. The rise in fuel prices is a direct impact of the US sanctions on Iran. US President Donald Trump on December 3 expressed his support for the protestors and accused Iran of killing thousands of people during the protests. Following Trump's recent comment at the NATO summit, fresh tensions arose between Iran and the United States.

In May 2018, Trump administration pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). After pulling out from the deal, Donald Trump announced that he would reimpose the economic sanctions. In August 2018, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei banned direct talks with the United States and said if we ever talk with them it is not going to be with the current administration, a direct attack aimed at Donald Trump.

