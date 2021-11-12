Iran Warns Israel 'doomed To Termination' As Tel Aviv Threatens Attack On Nuclear Sites

The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Aerospace Force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, on Thursday, 11 November, said that Israel is “doomed to termination” and that any move by Jerusalem against Tehran will expedite that demise. According to Sputnik, Hajizadeh’s remarks come in response to Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi’s warning that the military was boosting its preparations for a possible attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. It also comes after Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said that Israel would carry out operations that “haven’t been seen in the past” if regional war breaks out.

On Thursday, while speaking at a ceremony in Tehran, Hajizadeh mocked Israel for being the only regime in the world arguing about how to survive. He said Israel’s government that discusses its existence is “dommed to termination” and cannot talk about destroying other countries. The top Iranian military brass acknowledged that Israel is able to carry out strikes against Iran, however, he also noted that Tehran would win in an armed conflict.

Hajizadeh further also noted that the constant demands from Israeli allies for Tehran to limit its missile programme are vivid proof that Iran possesses the power to fulfil its threat of eliminating Israel if the latter strikes first. “If the Zionist regime gives the Islamic Republic an excuse, it will only expedite its termination,” he warned.

It is to mention that the Israeli Air Force is expected to resume practising for a strike on Iran’s nuclear programme, Times of Israel reported. Earlier this year, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi had announced that he had instructed the military to begin drawing up fresh attack plans for a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Last month, the Israeli government also reportedly allocated billions of shekels toward making those plans visible.

Iran 2015 nuclear deal

Iran is ready to reach a “good agreement” on the nuclear issue at negotiations due to get underway in Vienna later this month. Due to the signing of the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran drastically reduced the enrichment of uranium in exchange for lifting economic sanctions. However, the deal signed during former US President Barack Obama administration did not last for too long as his successor Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the deal and reimposed the crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Trump’s 2018 move resulted in an increase in tensions in the Middle East with Tehran breaching its limits on uranium enrichment set under the deal.

