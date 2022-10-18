Iran Warns Saudi Arabia Over Its Nationwide Media Coverage Of Anti-hijab Protests

In the latest development, Iran warned Saudi Arabia over the media coverage of its countrywide protests. The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued the warning to Riyadh for its Persian-language media's reporting on Iranian protesters, further claiming that Saudi Arabia must control its media. According to the Iran International report, Hossein Salami, a hardliner, asserted that Saudi Arabia has been attempting to incite the Iranian youth. He even said that if they do not control their media, the repercussions would not be averted.

IRGC commander Salami said, “I have a recommendation to Saudi Arabia, which is trying to trick our youth with the support of some media outlets. I am warning the Saudi regime: Be careful of your behaviour and control these outlets or the smoke will blow in your face,” Al-Monitor reported. He went on to say, “We give you the final word because you are interfering in our internal affairs with these media. We told you, be careful.”

This recent warning came at the time when demonstrations across Iran erupted following 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death, who was held by the morality police after being arrested for improperly wearing her headscarf.

Hossein Salami said that Iran's approach toward its neighbours is based on "friendship and good neighbourliness" as well as "correct political engagement," however, Tehran's stance would alter if the neighbours harm the security of the Iranian people and state, Iran International report reported.

At least 40 journalists arrested in Iran while covering the protest

It is pertinent to mention that the threats by Salami have been made against the Farsi-speaking media organisations which are headquartered abroad, including the BBC Persian, Manoto TV, Iran International, and the VOA, Iran International report reported. This is because of the fact that the cleric government frequently threatens the family members of the journalists on these networks within Iran and clogs these TV stations to prevent Iranians from learning about its crackdown on protestors.

Furthermore, the Iranian government has stepped up its crackdown on journalists and activists. A recent report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) stated that at least 40 journalists have already been jailed amid the turmoil in Iran caused by the unfortunate death of an Iranian woman. Since the beginning of the demonstrations, Iran has also been experiencing internet disruptions, with limitations on what Iranians may search for online, along with interference with social media activity.

At least 201 people have died as a result of the demonstrations, including 23 children, according to Iran Human Rights' most recent figures. Human rights organisations asserted that the crackdown has only become harsher despite the government's announcement that it is investigating civilian casualties.

