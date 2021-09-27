Iran Willing To Cooperate With Other Countries Based On Mutual Respect: President Raisi

Iran’s hardliner President Ebrahim Raisi has said that his administration seeks cooperation with all countries based on mutual respect. On Sunday, Raisi received credentials of Britain's new Ambassador to Iran Simon Shercliff and asked him to reflect and convey the facts that he sees in Iran “correctly and realistically to the UK". Additionally, he also emphasized that the west and Europe should view Iran as an independent country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran wants to establish cooperation and interaction with all countries, but this cooperation must be based on mutual respect and taking into account the interests of nations, and the hegemonic current and the system of domination should not overshadow these relations,” Raisi said. “Our country is truly independent and our independence is not just a claim. Given your good knowledge of Persian, you should explain the true meaning of these words in Iran to your government officials”, he added.

In an indirect slander of its regional adversary Israel, the hardliner asserted that Iranians were “freedom-seeking” and would never succumb to “coercion” and “bullying”. Calling for “mutual respect” from other states, Raisi emphasised that the Islamic Republic does not accept anything that is “against the right.”

'Human rights have become weapons

Additionally, Raisi regretted that in the present scenario, human rights have become a “political weapon” for slandering rival powers. "We feel responsible to respect human rights based on their views and religious beliefs, and you know how many of those who claim to support human rights treat their nation,” he said. While Raisi stopped short of naming Israel, it is worth mentioning that the International Criminal Court recently opened a probe into the zionist regime’s violation of human rights in Palestinian territory.

This comes days after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, addressing the UNGA, not only slammed the US sanctions as a mechanism of war but also denounced Israel as the largest sponsor of “state terrorism, whose agenda is to slaughter women and children in Gaza and the West Bank.” The Conservative Iranian President delivered a far more critical and blunt stance on the United States’ foreign policy than his predecessor, Hassan Rouhani. As per The Associated Press report, Raisi’s speech to the 76th UN General Assembly session espoused Iran’s Islamic political identity and where the Shiite-led nation views itself globally.

Image: AP