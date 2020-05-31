Iranian Fuel Reaches Venezuela Gas Stations As Prices Set To Increase

Iran has reportedly started shipping fuel to the gasoline centres of Venezuela on May 30 as President Nicolas Maduro announced that there would be a huge surge in prices at the fuel stations. The authorities are expected to end the almost-free gasoline system as it eyes to expand the retail sales under a system that would combine subsidies and international prices with the world's cheapest gasoline. Most of the gas station in Venezuela were shuttered due to the coronavirus related lockdown restrictions. As per reports out of 1800 stations, only 280 remained open.

Over 1500 stations all across the nation are reportedly expected to open up in the coming days under a new system which will include monthly quota for vehicles, automated sales and monitoring equipment. As per the reports, under the new subsidy it will cost just a dollar to fill up the whole tank despite the surge in prices. After fulfilling the quotas, drivers will have to pay internationally indexed prices.

"Venezuelans are facing severe shortages of medicine, medical supplies, and food, seriously undermining their rights to health and food. In 2017, the Venezuelan health minister released official data indicating that during 2016 maternal mortality had increased 65 percent, and infant mortality 30 percent. Days later, the health minister was fired. The government has not since published epidemiological bulletins," a Human Rights Watch report said.

Venezuela is also facing a political crisis at the moment which could well be one of the reasons behind the mismanagement. Venezuela's main opposition leader Juan Guaido had earlier this year called for a mass protest against Maduro and his regime and later claimed that he was taking power as interim president. Since then, over 50 countries have expressed support for Guaido, including the United States.

