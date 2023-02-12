Amid the ongoing anti-government protests in Iran, hackers briefly interrupted a televised speech by President Ebrahim Raisi as the Islamic Republic marked the 44th anniversary of the Iranian revolution, reported Iran International. During the hack, the group displayed images with the slogan "Death to Khamenei”.

Several people had gathered at Tehran’s Azadi square to mark the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Republic. This was an occasion when the regime was focused on showing that it is still supported by the majority. The regime had forced students, millions of public sector employees, and soldiers to participate in the gathering and parades in different cities.

Hackers obstruct Iran President's speech

Iran International English informed that Iranian hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali on Saturday hacked the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) while the state-run TV was broadcasting Raisi's speech at the regime’s Revolution Anniversary, displaying images with the slogan "Death to Khamenei”."

The video with a series of tweets was posted on the official account of the hacker's group. First, they announced that they had hacked the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Group and called for Khamenei's death. Also, the group urged people to withdraw from government banks and take part in anti-government protests on February 16. The hackers also created a hashtag #BoycottIRIDay on Twitter, asking diplomatic missions based in Iran to boycott the ceremonies.