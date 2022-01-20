Iran’s President Raisi Meets Russian Counterpart Putin; Discuss Afghan Crisis & Nuke Deal

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, about the situation in Afghanistan, as well as the nuclear deal. Raisi landed in Moscow for an official visit on January 19. According to Sputnik, Putin wanted to discuss Afghanistan crisis with Raisi and learn more about Tehran's perspective.

At the Russian-Iranian talks, Sputnik quoted Putin as saying, "Now, of course, both you and us are concerned about the situation that is developing in Afghanistan. I would like to discuss all these issues with you, to know your position on this problem."

During the meeting, Putin and Raisi praised bilateral ties between both nations as pressure increased for a vote on the Iran nuclear deal. Raisi said that he had handed Moscow draft strategic cooperation documents that would secure bilateral cooperation for the next two decades. On his first state visit since taking office in August, the Iranian president remarked, "We in Iran have no limits for expanding ties with Russia."

Putin hails Russia and Iran's "close cooperation"

He further stated that Tehran wished to create not transient, but permanent and strategic relations with Moscow. On the other hand, Putin stated that it is important for him to know Raisi's opinion on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Moreover, he praised Russia and Iran's "close cooperation" on the world stage, according to TASS.

Iran, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, and Germany reached an agreement in 2015 that relieved Tehran of punishing international sanctions in exchange for significant restrictions on its nuclear programme. However, former President Donald Trump's unilateral departure from the accord in 2018 prompted Tehran to break out of its agreements. Last year, talks to re-establish the agreement resumed, but were halted in June when Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi, was elected. The talks began again in November.

Moscow and Tehran have close political, economic, and military ties, as well as common interests in Afghanistan. They are also key allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his country's decade-long civil war. He also stated that the existing level of trade between Tehran and Moscow is insufficient and that the two countries' economic cooperation should be increased. According to TASS, Raisi will speak at Russia's State Duma and the Moscow Cathedral Mosque on Thursday.

