Iraq Calls For Direct Iran-US Talks On Nuclear Deal & 'common Understanding' On Sanctions

Just days before world powers are to resume talks on the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna, Iraq called for direct negotiations between Iran and the United States. According to AP, Iraqi Foreign Minister Faud Hussain batted for direct talks between Tehran and Washington, after meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian. At a news conference, Hussein stressed that increased tensions between Iran and the US directly impacts Baghdad’s stability.

It is to note that the US and Iran are Iraq’s two powerful allies and Baghdad remains crucial support for Washington’s security policy in the region. However, the Iranian-backed militants wield massive power in Iraq. The Iraqi Foreign Minister said, “Any opening in Tehran-Washington relations will positively impact Iraq’s internal situation from political, economic and security perspectives.”

"We think it's time for direct talks between Tehran and Washington so that the two countries reach a common understanding not only on the nuclear issue but also on sanctions imposed on Iran,” he said.

Iran-US tensions after Washington abandoned deal

The Iran nuclear deal of 2015 had granted Tehran relief from sanctions by the rest of the world to limit Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. However, Iran was pushed into a fresh crisis after the United States under then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord and reimposed the crippling sanctions on Iran. In retaliation, Tehran geared up its nuclear program and is now spinning a stock of uranium enriched to 60% purity, the AP report stated. Iran now remains a short technical step away from weapons-grade levels.

While US President Joe Biden’s administration has expressed willingness to rejoin the nuclear deal, Tehran has struck a hard line in negotiations since conservative President Ebrahim Raisi came into power. Consternation is also building among the European nations who are participating in Vienna, the Austrian capital. The parties involved in the landmark deal signed under former US President Barack Obama will resume efforts on Monday.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister’s call for direct US-Iran talks came after officials in Tehran have refused to directly speak to American officials in the rounds of talks since Washington abandoned the deal. Speaking alongside Hussein, Amirabdollahian urged the United States to lift sanctions on Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister said, “We say it out loud that if you want your concerns over Iran’s peaceful nuclear issue to be removed, then all of the nuclear deal-related sanctions must be removed.”

