Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Sunday survived an 'assassination attempt' after an attack on his home in Baghdad. An explosive-laden drone struck his heavily-fortified residence in the capital's Green Zone in an alleged assassination attempt, officials told media, Al Arabiya reported. Although unhurt, Al-Kadhimi was immediately moved to the hospital for a preliminary check-up.

The military informed that Kadhimi was unharmed and was in good health. Meanwhile, the officials have begun a probe into the matter and added that it was taking necessary measures in connection with the failed attempt. No one has claimed responsibility for the targeted attack that was carried out in the area which houses important state buildings and foreign embassies.

Hours after the attack, PM Kadhimi took to Twitter and called for "calm and restraint from everyone, for the sake of Iraq." He also lambasted the attack calling it an act of "treachery." He also updated the about his health saying, "I am fine, praise be to God."

Seven security guards injured

At least seven security guards of the prime minister were injured in the attack that struck Bagdad's Green Zone area, two Iraqi officials told the Associated Press. The attack comes amid a standoff between security forces and pro-Iran Shi'ite militias whose supporters have been camped outside Greenzone. The protests have been ongoing at least for a month after they rejected the results of Iraq's parliamentary elections, in which they lost. The demonstrations took violent turns on Friday after protestors started to march towards the Green Zone.

Heavy firing broke out between the military and militia supporters on the same day. At least one protestor was killed and a dozen soldiers of the security forces were injured, CBS reported. Meanwhile, PM Kadhimi has ordered the formation of a high investigation Committee "to reflect on the unfortunate incidents" that took place on Friday, the Iraq government's official media cell mentioned on Twitter.

"The committee has begun an investigation and soon as the order was issued to reveal the circumstances and repercussions that led to the death and injuries of demonstrators and security forces," the government said in a statement. The investigation will also determine those accountable for the attack which caused violations and disruptions in the city.

Image: AP/Unsplash (representative)