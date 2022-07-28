Iraq: Protesters Storm Parliament In Baghdad Against Govt's New PM Nominee

Hundreds of Iraqi protesters stormed into Baghdad's parliament on Wednesday, 27 July, chanting curses against Iran. The people have been protesting against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties, according to AP. Reportedly, the protesters, who were all men, were seen standing on tables of the parliament, sitting on the chairs of lawmakers and waving Iraqi flags.

The demonstrations at Baghdad's Green Zone have been aimed to protest the Mohammed al-Sudani as the official nominee of the Coordination Framework bloc, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shiite parties and their allies. Most of the protesters were followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, who has stepped down from the political process despite having won the most seats in the October federal election. No lawmakers were inside parliament and only security personnel were present when the protesters stormed into capital's Green Zone, according to AP. Police assembled at the doors to the main gate tried to stop the protesters using water cannons. Protesters surrounded the two entrances to the Green Zone and some even were seen pulling down the cement wall raising slogans, "Sudani, out!" Meanwhile, Muqtada al-Sadr issued a statement on Twitter telling the protesters to return to their home. Videos of the protests have been shared on the microblogging site. Watch the video here:

🇮🇶 - Sadrists are trying to break the t-walls, storm the Green Zone in Baghdad as their protest against pro-Iranian forces intensify. pic.twitter.com/mbBlMJZh7j — Abdul Rahman Mohamad (@ra45783726) July 27, 2022

🇮🇶 - Sadrists are trying to break the t-walls, storm the Green Zone in Baghdad as their protest against pro-Iranian forces intensify. pic.twitter.com/ZEnO2MZ0tO — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) July 27, 2022

Mustafa al-Kadhimi calls on protesters to 'immediately withdraw' from Green Zone

Mohammed al-Sudani has said that he will not withdraw his nomination calling it a "huge responsibility" to rescue Iraq "from the current situation," The Wall Street Journal reported citing a statement released by his office. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called on the protesters to "immediately withdraw from the House of Representatives buildings" which he stressed, "represents the authority of people and the law." Taking to his Twitter handle, he urged protesters to preserve public and private property and followed the instructions of the security personnel by following the laws and regulations. Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted, "The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces calls on his sons, the demonstrators, to abide by their peace, to preserve public and private property, and to the instructions of the security forces responsible for protecting them in accordance with the regulations and laws." He further called on the people to "immediately withdraw" from the Green Zone.

بيان

.....



يدعو القائد العام للقوات المسلحة أبناءه المتظاهرين إلى الالتزام بسلميتهم، والحفاظ على الممتلكات العامة والخاصة، وبتعليمات القوات الأمنية المسؤولة عن حمايتهم حسب الضوابط والقوانين، والانسحاب الفوري من المنطقة الخضراء. pic.twitter.com/svrG5Nwb4D — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) July 27, 2022

القائد العام للقوات المسلحة @MAKadhimi يدعو المتظاهرين إلى الانسحاب الفوري من مبنى مجلس النواب، والذي يمثل سلطة الشعب والقانون. pic.twitter.com/yo65UMjTOp — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) July 27, 2022

Image: AP

Inputs from AP