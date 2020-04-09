The Debate
Iraqi President Nominates Spy Chief Mustafa Al-Kadhimi As New PM-designate

Rest of the World News

Iraqi President Barham Saleh named intelligence chief Mustafa Al-Kadhimi as the new Prime Minister-designate in another bid to contain the political crisis.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Iraqi

Iraqi President Barham Salih named intelligence chief Mustafa Al-Kadhimi as the new Prime Minister-designate in another bid to contain the political crisis. The announcement came soon after predecessor Adnan Al-Zurfi handed over his resignation citing “internal and external reasons” that prevented him from carrying out his duties.

After the announcement, Kadhimi pledged to work to form a government that puts the aspirations and demands of Iraqis as the top priority. Taking to Twitter, the PM-designate said that he will work to safeguard the sovereignty of the country, preserving rights, working to resolve crises, and pushing the economy forward.

Read: France Pulls Out Military Forces In Iraq Amid Coronavirus Demands

Read: Rockets Hit Iraq Base Housing Foreign Troops, Third Attack In A Week

Close links with the US

According to media reports, Kadhimi enjoys widespread support unlike the former PM-designates and has close links with the US. The 53-year-old intel chief is the third PM-designate in just over a month as the earlier ones failed to mobilise the support from political parties. Former Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi faced opposition from protesters as they questioned his credibility, calling him a “stooge” of the political elite. 

Read: US State Secretary Warns Iraq That Attacks On Americans Will Not Be Tolerated

Read: US Officials Say US Troops Killed, Injured In Iraq Attack

First Published:
COMMENT
