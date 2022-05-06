ISIS And Other Terrorist Organisations Trying To Regroup In Afghanistan: US General Milley

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, claimed on Tuesday that the Islamic State (ISIS) and other terrorist organisations are attempting to regroup in Afghanistan.

Voicing his concerns, Milley said, “ISIS and other groups are trying to put themselves back together. They have not succeeded yet and they have not yet presented a threat to the US homeland but we are watching that very, very, closely and if they raise their head and do present a threat, we will take appropriate (action)", Tolo News reported.

Notably, these remarks from Mark Milley came in front of US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, during a Senate hearing. It is pertinent to mention that US troops had left Afghanistan on 31 August 2021, concluding nearly two decades of US operations in the country. Following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul on August 15, uncertainty and turmoil reigned at Kabul Airport as thousands attempted to flee the war-torn country.

Taliban denies claims of ISIS extending foothold in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, the Taliban government in Afghanistan has refuted claims that the ISIS, whose Afghan wing is known as Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K), had been extending its foothold in the nation. Speaking about it, the Taliban's Spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated that till now they have taken out a number of ISIS hideouts. According to him, Daesh (ISIS-K) has a very minimal presence.

Furthermore, Mujahid claimed that the terrorists have carried out minor attacks on schools and mosques, but nothing important has been done. The Taliban spokesperson went on to say that they are serious about their security and will not allow anybody to provoke insecurity, ANI reported.

Notably, on April 28, twin blasts in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, killed nine individuals and injured 13. According to an ANI report, the ISIS has taken responsibility for the two blasts in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan's Balkh province. One of the explosions was reported near a school, while another was confirmed in an automobile. According to media reports, the explosion in Mazar-i-Sharif is the most recent strike across Afghanistan. ISIS-K, according to ANI, has been active in Afghanistan since 2015 and has claimed responsibility for many strikes.

Apart from this, earlier in March, US Central Command (CENTCOM) head General Kenneth McKenzie noted that ISIS-K continues to expand uninterrupted in Afghanistan and that the Taliban administration is struggling to fight the risk.

(Image: AP)