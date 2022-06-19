ISIS Claims Responsibility For Kabul Gurdwara Attack, Says Nearly 50 People Killed

Daesh, on Sunday, claimed the responsibility for an attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the Afghan capital Kabul a day earlier. In a statement, ISIS-Khorasan which is operative in the region asserted that its member Abu Mohammad al Tajiki carried out the attack which lasted for three hours. It said that a range of ammunition, including submachine guns and hand grenades, four IEDs and a car bomb were used in the attack.

As of now, it has been reported that the attack killed only two people. The first victim was a Muslim guard of the Gurdwara named Ahmad and the other was a Delhi-based Sikh man called Savinder Singh. However, in its statement, the Islamist terror group claimed to have killed almost 50 Sikh, Hindu and Taliban fighters. It also justified the strike saying that it was conducted in revenge for a statement made by two ex-political leaders that hurt their religious sentiments.

Karte Parwan attacked

Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan was attacked by ISIS terrorists in the wee hours of Saturday. Several footage which was later shared on social media shows heavy smoke billowing from the Gurdwara premises. In a tweet, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that multiple blasts were heard at the Gurdwara premises earlier in the day. Meanwhile, Gurnam Singh, President of Gurdwara Karte Parwan informed that two unknown armed assailants entered the premises of the religious place and opened fire on people present on the premises.

Condemning the attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Khorasan has a history of attacking minority Sikhs and threatening them to convert to Islam. He also called on all nations to show support for the Sikh community.

India condemns cowardly attack on Gurdwara

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly condemned the cowardly attack and said that the government was closely monitoring the situation. "The cowardly attack on Gurdwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," Jaishankar tweeted. He added, "We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurdwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments."

(Image: AP)