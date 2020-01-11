ISIS Welcomes Soleimani's Death, Says His Death Has “pleased The Hearts Of Believers”

The Islamic State group published an editorial in their online newspaper al-Nabaa on late Thursday and welcomed the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US forces. Soleimani had risen to prominence by advising forces fighting the extremists. ISIS reiterated that Soleimani's slaying has “pleased the hearts of believers.”

ISIS in their editorial while expressing happiness over Soleimani’s killing, reiterated that their members have tried to create kill the Iranian commander for many years. The editorial read, “God brought their end at the hands of their allies." It said both men “have gone too far in shedding the blood of Muslims in Iraq and Syria.”

US, Iran’s fight against ISIS

Both the countries, Iran and the US were on the same side to fight the terror outfit, ISIS. However, they never came on record to admitting their mutual hate for ISIS and they never directly worked together. Furthermore, both the countries have time and again stressed that they don't want to see the extremists stage a comeback.

Read: Rouhani 'strongly condemns' US 'unilateral withdrawal' from nuclear deal

The current state of Iraq has opened doors and made it more favourable for the ISIS to function out in the open. This comes as the US forces are engaged in the prevention of proxy attacks and war. Also, the post-Soleimani landscape enables Islamic State militants to be carefree.

Read: EU ministers support Iran deal, fear ISIS resurgence

As the head of the Quds Force, Soliemani led the fight against ISIS. He sent many Iran-backed fighters to Iraq and Syria to fight the extremists. He was also the director of Iraqi Shiite militias.

Read: EU, NATO officials comment on Iran-US tensions

Iraq’s take on Soleimani’s death

The Prime Minister of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi after the attacks asked Washington to start working out a way to withdrawing more than 5,000 American troops in Iraq. However, on Friday, the US State Department rejected the request.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: US gives Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash