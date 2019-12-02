Islamic State Recruit Lisa Smith Arrested In Dublin After Being Deported From Turkey

The Islamic State recruit, Lisa Smith was taken under custody of the Dublin authorities after she was found at the airport while returning back from Turkey to Ireland, along with her 2-year-old daughter. Lisa Smith, who was reportedly residing in a refugee camp with her child was deported from Turkey on the first flight to Ireland on December 1. Expectedly, she was arrested on her arrival and will go through an investigation by the concerned authorities over the suspected terror offences.

The Islamic State recruiter, who had earlier served in Ireland's Defence Forces travelled to Syria in 2015 after becoming radicalised. Smith on her arrival at the Dublin airport around 10:30 a.m, was taken into custody by the Irish police. The official statement following Lisa Smith's arrest said that she has been detained at the South Dublin Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences against the state Act 1939. Smith was carrying her 2-year-old daughter when she landed in Dublin, who is now being taken care of by her relatives.

According to the reports of international media, Irish Police was waiting for Lisa Smith to land at the Dublin airport, from there she was captured by the authorities who found the terror accused wrapped in a pink blanket. While there were several who reportedly fled Europe to join the Islamic State in the Middle East, Smith has denied her role in instigating any kind of violence.

Turkey to deport Islamic State fighters

Two weeks ago, Turkey started deporting the captured Islamic State prisoners to their countries of origin. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in a statement had said that the Islamic State terrorists were kept in Turkey as if it was a 'hotel.' The Turkish Minister further said that the deportations would take place, irrespective of the revocation of citizenships of the Islamic State fighters.

There are reportedly 1,201 Islamic State prisoners in Turkey's prisons, meanwhile, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey has captured over 250 terrorists in Syria.

