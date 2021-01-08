Israel Appoints Joyshree Das Verma As Honorary Consul In North-East India

In a bid to further enhance the relations with India and engagement in North-East region, the Embassy of Israel in India on January 8 has appointed Joyshree Das Verma as honorary consul in the region. She will be based in Assam wit jurisdiction over states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim. While announcing the new appointment, Ambassador of Israel in India Dr. Ron Malka noted that the relations between India and Israel have been elevating ‘rapidly’. Verma as the honorary consul will take the bilateral ties “forward”.

Malka said, “The relations between our two countries are growing and expanding rapidly. We are now going to take it forward and increase our presence in North-East India. I am proud to present the credentials of Israeli honorary consul to Mrs. Joyshree Das Verma, who will work with us to further strengthen our growing partnership in this region.”

Verma says she is ‘immensely honoured’

As the Israeli Embassy works on identifying all possible areas where more work is needed for collaboration, Verma expressed that she is ‘immensely honoured’ to have been appointed as the honorary consul. According to her, it is an “all-encompassing role” and said she is excited to take the responsibility and leverage Israel’s technology along with expertise in a range of areas. She also vowed to take actions that are in the best interests of Assam as well as other North-Eastern states on India.

“I am immensely honoured and humbled to represent Israel as Honorary Consul for the North-Eastern states. This all-encompassing role excites me greatly as there are vast possibilities & opportunities to leverage Israel’s technology and expertise in various areas. I am pledged to work in the best interests of Assam and all the North Eastern States,” said Joyshree Das Verma.

In the official statement, the Israel Embassy in India said that it is aiming at knowing the areas of cooperation that can be enhanced with Israel’s expertise. Most recently, in November 2020, Malka had even visited Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura where he held meetings with the Chief Ministers “ discussed collaboration on a range of subjects including agriculture, water management, tourism, horticulture, fisheries and dairy.”

