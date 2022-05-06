Israel Envoy Lauds EAM Jaishankar's Presence During Their 74th Independence Day Occasion

As Israel commemorated its 74th Independence Day, the country's ambassador to India, Naor Gilon lauded the presence of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar during the occasion, that too shortly after the latter's return from the European tour. Furthermore, Gilon has described the bond between India and Israel as a 'wonderful winning combination,' adding, "I think the testimony for that was the fact that EAM came here, just landed from Europe and came to honour us. We really appreciate it. I think it is a token of friendship between our countries," ANI reported.

Furthermore, the Israeli envoy remarked on Thursday that both the nations maintain outstanding formal contacts between them, which are extremely extensive in all disciplines. He further added that they have amazing people-to-people relations between their historic civilisations.

It is pertinent to mention here that EAM Jaishankar, on Thursday, took to Twitter and wrote that India and Israel will work closely to achieve the shared vision of their strategic partnership.

Congratulate my friend APM & FM @yairlapid and the Government and people of Israel on the 74th anniversary of their Independence Day.



Will work closely to realise the joint vision of our strategic partnership. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 5, 2022

The embassy had hosted an event for the 74th anniversary of Israel's Independence Day and the 30th anniversary of the complete diplomatic ties between India and Israel, which was honoured by EAM Jaishankar's presence.

After the official #IsraelIndependenceDay event finished, the real party started with an Israeli DJ. pic.twitter.com/FBj5M9T5PT — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) May 5, 2022

PM Bennett's India tour will be determined by political situation in Israel: Gilon

Apart from this, while speaking about Israeli PM Naftali Bennett's upcoming visit to India, Gilon stressed, “We are hoping to have him soon.” He went on to add that the visit is currently planned and would take place given that Israel's political position permits it. Earlier on April 30, Naor Gilon had stated that the Prime Minister's next journey to India will be determined by the political and security situation in his own country.

According to media reports, Bennett was planning to visit India from April 3 to 5 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of India-Israel diplomatic relations, an official notification from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed. However, it was cancelled last minute after Bennett tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28. Bennett's trip to India is said to be his first since assuming charge as Prime Minister, according to media sources.

It is pertinent to note that Israel and India are strategic allies. On September 17, 1950, India proclaimed its recognition of Israel, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, EAM S Jaishankar said on Thursday that India and Israel have a "truly special" relationship that has "really taken off" after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country in 2017. The EAM added in his remarks as a Guest of Honour at the festivities celebrating Israel independence day that PM Modi's visit to Israel in 2017, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, was a "goosebumps moment" for him, PTI reported. In July 2017, Prime Minister Modi paid a visit to Israel.

Jaishankar also added, "This year is also the 75th year of our Independence, and these significant milestones in our respective countries help us look to the horizons of our expanding relationship," PTI reported.

(Image: AP)