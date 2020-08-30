Israel Hopes To Sign US-brokered Peace Deal With UAE By Mid-September

Member of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on August 30 that the government is hoping to have the signing ceremony for ‘normalisation’ deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Washington by mid-September. Israeli Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis told public broadcaster Kan that the date for such an event could be decided by the senior aids of the Israeli PM and to US President Donald Trump when those diplomats fly to Abu Dhabi on August 31 for talks.

Trump’s top adviser Jared Kushner and other American delegates were expected to be in Israel on August 30 in preparation for the UAE mission. Akunis said that setting the date for the signing of UAE-Israel deal could be one of the outcomes of the talks in the next 24 hours in the Emirates. He also indicated that Netanyahu’s government is expecting to host the ceremony before the Jewish new year that is on September 18.

‘Full normalisation’ between UAE and Israel

On August 13, Israel and the United Arab Emirates along with the US released a joint statement that US President Donald Trump, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed agreed to the 'full normalisation’ of relations between UAE and Israel.

The two countries have planned to immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the developments of a vaccine for COVID-19. As part of the agreement, Israel will suspend the annexation of Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank, while it focuses on expanding ties with other Arab countries with other nations in the Muslim world.

Meanwhile, UAE on August 29 reportedly issued a decree to formally suspend its boycott of Israel allowing trade and financial agreement between the two countries. According to international media reports, the decree from UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan aims at supporting bilateral cooperation in order to arrive at the establishment of bilateral relations amid US-brokered peace deal to normalise relations.

