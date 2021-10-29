Israel Pledges To Become Carbon Neutral By 2050 Ahead Of COP26 Climate Conference

Ahead of the Glasgow Climate Conference COP26 that will bring over 75 countries to pledge to Paris Agreement goals, Israel has announced that it will seek to reduce its carbon emissions by 2050 in order to combat the global climate crisis with the rest of the countries.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Energy Minister Karine Elharrar upended the policy of the previous Netanyahu administration that set goals to cut the carbon footprint by 80 percent, and an overall 85% reduction in the electricity sectors emissions to curb the greenhouse gas emissions and transition to clean energy economy. Bennett was reportedly quoted saying by The Times of Israel paper,

“The climate crisis affects all of our lives, including those of our children and grandchildren. We must be fully determined. Israel is the ‘innovation nation’ and has the ability to contribute the talents and creativity that only we have to the world."

Bennett further stated that Israel will stand alongside the developed countries of the world to achieve its goal of zero emissions and commit to the Paris agreement. Adding to it, he said,

“We are responding to the global challenge, finding technological solutions and joining in to achieve this important goal.”

Israel will focus on building technology for 'green energy', says PM Bennett

According to a statement issued by the Israel Prime Minister’s office, the Jewish state will focus on building technology for green energy and will resort to using alternatives to fossil fuels such as solar energy. The country would educate consumers on energy conservation. Israel’s climatic commitment comes as several of the developed nations like the US, Canada, France, Australia, Germany, and Ireland have declared that they will achieve the zero-emission targets by 2050.

Israel will take sweeping measures to transition all economic sectors — energy, transportation, industry, agriculture, and waste — to clean energy in order to reduce carbon footprint. Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, who presented the interministerial plan earlier this week outlining the measure to tackle climate change, said that while there are difficulties and challenges, the State of Israel “must and can reach zero carbon emissions and join the climate crisis battle.” Energy Minister Karine Elharrar was quoted saying,