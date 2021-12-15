Israel PM Bennett Dials New German Chancellor; Debates Need To Halt Iran's Nuclear Program

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, on Tuesday, held his maiden phone call with the newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, inviting him to the Middle Eastern country for a visit. According to a readout of the conversation, both the leaders discussed a myriad range of issues including regional security, threats from Iran increasing nuclear power inter alia. Germany is a part of the 2015 JCPOA deal which aims to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Olaf Scholz was appointed as the 9th Chancellor of Germany last week, ending the almost two-decade-long ‘Golden Era’ of Angela Merkel. During the conversation, Bennett thanked his German counterpart for his support of the Jewish regime. Bennett particularly emphasised the international community not falling into what he previously described as Iran’s “nuclear blackmail.”

"Despite Iran's violations and undermining of the nuclear inspections, Iran will be arriving at the negotiation table in Vienna, and there are those who think they deserve to have their sanctions removed and hundreds of billions of dollars poured right into their rotten regime. They're wrong", the Israeli prime minister has said in November.

Earlier on Sunday, Bennett landed in United Arab Emirate (UAE), marking the first-ever visit by a Jewish PM to the Arab state. During the much-vaunted visit, Bennett met UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday, along with other senior officials. Sharing a video in the aftermath, the Jewish leader expressed his gratitude to the Emirati kingdom and said that he is returning with 'optimism.'

'Meaningful talks'

“Throughout the day we had meaningful, in-depth and straightforward talks about our two nations, about the region and about our economy and technology and what we can do together.

Terming his visit as 'good,' Bennett thanked the Emirati de facto ruler for 'very warm hospitality.' The region, security, technology along "what can be done together” tops the agenda list. “I am flying back to Israel very optimistic that this relationship can set an example of how we can make peace here in the middle east. I am finishing a good visit here in the United Arab Emirates,” Bennett said.

(Image: AP)