Israel Security Services Bursts Terror Cell In West Bank, 50 Hamas Operatives Arrested

Israeli Security Forces, on Monday, arrested dozens of members of a Hamas cell that was in advanced stages of planning a terror operation in West Bank & Israel

Israel

Israeli Security Forces, on Monday, arrested dozens of members of a Hamas cell that was in advanced stages of planning a terror operation in West Bank and Israel, Times of Israel reported citing Shin Bet security services. As per the agency, the efforts to uncover the clandestine cell terror was ongoing for several months. It is imperative to note that Shin Bet is a federal agency responsible for Israel’s internal security and is tasked with exposing terror cells, particularly in the occupied West Bank region.

On Tuesday, the agency said that more than 50 Hamas operatives were arrested for suspected involvement in the terror cell. The raids which were conducted in areas of Ramallah, Hebron and Jenin also led to the capture of lethal ammunition which was poised to be used by the operatives. Speaking in the aftermath, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi told the military commanders involved in the raids that they “thwarted a large infrastructure, some of which you know was ready to go with explosive belts… grenades and other explosives.” 

Hamas' military wing founder involved in operations

According to reports published in the Jerusalem Post, Shin Bet officials believe that the cell was formed by the deputy head of Hamas’ Polit Bureau Saleh al-Arouri. While Arouri currently resides in Turkey, he has been accused of conducting multiple attacks on Israeli residents. Zacharia Najib, a member of the resistance movement who was released from Israeli prison in the 2011 Gilad Shalit exchange, was also reported to be involved in the planning. Additionally, Shin Bet also identified two bombmakers namely Muhammad Abu al-Hassan, from the village of Burqin near Jenin, and Ghani Hadour, from Bayt Sira near Ramallah.

Who funds Hamas?

While Ḥarakat al-Muqāwamah al-Islāmiyyah or Hamas group, unlike Palestine Liberation Organization (PLA)- is not eligible to receive financial succour and grants from international aid givers like United Nations and European Union, it receives millions of dollars from Palestinian expatriates and Islamic charity groups from all over the world. Notably, statehoods like Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey are major benefactors too. 

