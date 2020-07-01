Israel Start-up Creates World’s First Plant-based Steak With 3D Printing

For the first time ever, an Israeli start-up has created the world’s first plant-based steak using industrial 3D-printing. Redefine Meat, on June 29 said that it will start testing the alt-beef cuts that merge culinary and food tech worlds at some of the high-end restaurants in Israel by next month then market the 3D-printed steaks by 2021, according to reports.

The company is producing realistic beef and chicken from vegetable protein and is manufacturing several such layers that mimic the texture of beef built using the 3D printers. Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, the CEO and founder who set up the company formerly known as Jet Eat, in 2018, was quoted saying that the company was printing the 3D “alternative meat” which was a meat-free product but tasted like real steak. Further, he said that the company was manufacturing the imitations in large amounts to be able to supply the product widely. The announcement marked the start of a new era in alternative meat – the alt-steak era, Ben-Shitrit added.

Read: Israeli AG Rejects Netanyahu Request For Financial Legal Aid

Read: Israel Undeterred By International Opposition To West Bank Annexation Plan

Next-generation of Alt-Meat

“The global market for meat alternatives is the fastest-growing segment of the food industry and is expected to reach $140 billion,” the company explained on the website. “While there is a new wave of alternative meat products, the food industry relies on analog technologies to develop and produce them. The pace of innovation and the rate of adoption pales in comparison to the rapidly growing demand for better products. annually by 2030,” it added. The company promised that it was on a mission to introduce a technological platform to develop, launch, and scale the next generation of Alt-Meat.

According to local reports, the company hosted Israeli chef Assaf Granit at one of its offices. In a video posted on social media for The Great Big Jewish Food Festival, the Chef said that eight out of ten people would not be able to figure out the difference between real meat and the alt-meat produced by the company.

Read: Israeli FM Casts Doubt On Annexation As Target Start Passes

Read: US To Sell Envoy's Tel Aviv House; 'makes Sense' After Legitimising Jerusalem As Israel's

(Images Credit: Redefine Meat Website)

(with inputs from agencies)