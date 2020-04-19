Israel To Begin Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions After 'positive Results'

While addressing the nation, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the precautionary measures that his government took to curb the further spread of coronavirus “have proven themselves”. Therefore, due to “positive results”, from April 19, they will begin to lift certain restrictions from the nation. Until April 18, Israel had ordered a reduction in the number of employers at work and tracked confirmed cases that have now reached 13,362 with at least 171 casualties.

According to Netanyahu, the ease of restrictions will include resuming work for some employees especially in manufacturing and service industries, and opening certain stores. However, the citizens will still have to follow rules to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease. The Israeli cabinet is yet to reveal their decision on Netanyahu’s recommendations. In the press conference, according to reports, Israeli President said that his nation’s mortality rates were among the lowest in the OIECD countries, while the testing numbers are among the highest.

Even though Netanyahu showcased optimism over his administration’s response to the unprecedented outbreak, he and other officials have cautioned the citizens that the success of the next phase would entirely depend on the public still following the guidelines. The entire situation of the coronavirus outbreak in Israel would be reassessed in the next 14 days after introducing general steps including the rise in people at workplaces from 15 per cent to 30 per cent. Some stores including the ones selling electrical goods, household goods, opticians and others.

Global death toll of COVID-19 outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 160,820 lives worldwide as of April 19. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 2,333,941 people. Out of the total infections, 600,411 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

