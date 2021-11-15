Israel Updates Its Rules Of Engagement, To Allow Soldiers To Open Fire More Easily

In its latest bid to crack down on crime, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), on Sunday, updated its rules of engagement allowing troops to open fire more easily on suspected thieves and smugglers. In a statement, IDF stated that under the new regulations, troops would be permitted to use "deadly force" in cases of thefts of weapons and ammunition from military bases, break-ins at bases and firing ranges, smuggling attempts along the Israeli-Egyptian border. The previous rules allowed the soldiers to fire only if their lives were in immediate threat.

Notably, violence on the country's border has exacerbated in recent times vis-a-vis its ongoing conflict with Palestinians. The change was made after a review of the policies, following years of public and internal criticism of the military’s rules of engagement. Later, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hailed the changes saying that it will give the soldiers a better ability to defend themselves and Israeli residents. "We are continuing to fight crime and restore security," he added.

“Rules of engagement are coordinated with an up-to-date assessment of the situation and operational challenges. In recent weeks, the IDF has been working to implement the changes, to include the necessary changes into relevant training programs, so that soldiers will be briefed on their bases from now on with up-to-date orders in accordance with their operational region,” the military said.

IDF honours Naravane

Meanwhile, India's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who is on a five-day visit to Israel, was given special honour by the IDF. This is the COAS's maiden visit to Israel and is aimed at strengthening India’s defence and security cooperation with the Jewish state. Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane also visited the Special Operations Unit of Israel Defence Forces today, November 15, and was elucidated on the aspects of the conduct of counter-terrorism operations by the Israeli Defence.

In a tweet posted by the Indian Army, General MM Naravane on Monday visited the Special Operations Unit of Israel Defence Forces. The Israel Defence briefed the COAS about the weapons and warfare resources that are currently in use. While at the Special Operations Unit, General MM Naravane was also elucidated on the conduct of counter-terrorism operations tactics that are in use by the Israeli Defence Forces.

General MM Naravane #COAS visited the Special Operations Unit of Israel Defence Forces #IDF & was briefed on aspects of conduct of counter-terrorism operations. #COAS was also briefed about specialist weapons & equipment used by #IDF.#IndiaIsraelFriendship pic.twitter.com/NQO6SMEo8q — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 15, 2021

Image: IDF/Twitter