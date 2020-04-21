Israeli Airstrikes In Syria Killed Nine Pro-regime Fighters: War Monitor

In the latest escalation between Israel and Syria, the Israeli airstrikes have killed at least nine fighters from the forces supporting Bashar Asad regime, the war monitor said on April 21. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also said that the multiple air raids killed three Syrians, six foreign nationals from unidentified countries. Since the beginning of the civil war in 2011, Israel has successfully operated multiple strikes targetting the troops loyal to the government as well as its ally, the Iranian forces and fighters from Lebanon’s Hezbollah group.

Read - Israeli Survivors Remember Holocaust Amid Virus Quarantine

Read - Syria: Israel Fired Missile On Areas Near Historic Palmyra

Syria downed Israeli warplanes

Meanwhile, Syrian state media had reported on April 20 that country’s air defences had downed missiles from Israel near the central historic town of Palmyra. In the past, Israel has used the Lebanese airspace to launch airstrikes on Syria and according to reports, Israeli drones and warplanes were spotted over the same area on April 20. Just last month, according to the international news agency, Israeli warplanes had attacked the Shayrat airbase in the central province of Homs.

Moreover, last week, Israeli drone had launched two missiles targetting an SUV that carried members of the Hezbollah group in Syria close to the border of Lebanon. On April 18, Israel had accused the extremist group from Lebanon of “proactive” activity along with Lebanese-Israeli frontier and cautioned that it would raise complain to the U.N. Security Council.

Read - Benjamin Netanyahu Forms Emergency Govt In Israel, Signs Coalition Deal With Rival Gantz

Read - Israel: Over 2,000 People Practice Social Distancing During Pro-democracy Protest

Image Source: Representative

