Israeli Court Orders Community Service For Elderly Facing Charges For Shooting Thief

An elderly person who had been convicted of killing a robber in Israel was finally awarded community service of nine months on Tuesday. According to a report by the Times of Israel, the 71-year-old man, Aryeh Schiff, reportedly killed the thief, Muhammad al-Atrash, while he was trying to steal his car in November last year. Citing the prosecutor, the Israeli media outlet said the 36-year-old Al-Atrash broke into a vehicle parked near the trailer where Schiff was sleeping in order to steal it. Upon apprehending noises of the break-in, Schiff got out of the van and shot at the vehicle with Al-Atrash inside. Subsequently, the thief was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Watch the CCTV footage of the incident:

יוצא מהקראוון, קורא לחשוד לעצור ויורה. הותר לפרסום: כך נראה הירי של אריה שיף לעבר מוחמד אלעטרש שניסה לגנוב את רכבו. pic.twitter.com/qwph9UEsFf — almog boker (@bokeralmog) January 14, 2021

During the investigation, the elderly told the police officials that he had no intention to kill Al-Atrash, but it was an attempt to save himself. Despite his repeated plea, the Sheva District Court found him guilty of reckless homicide and awarded him jail term. However, as the CCTV footage of the incident went viral, a huge public outcry was witnessed in Israel, with the protestors arguing the elderly shot the thief unintentionally in self-defence. Meanwhile, with months of big and small protests, the court on November 9 ordered community service for Aryeh Schiff. The decision was reached following a plea bargain.

It wasn’t planned, and I regret it, says Schiff after the release

According to Israel National News, while leaving the courtroom, he expressed satisfaction with the sentence."I'm glad that this is over and I am very, very much saddened by the tragedy – about everything that happened. It wasn’t planned, and I regret it, and I’m happy that it is all over, Israel National News quoted Schiff as saying. "After many months of public struggles, we are happy that the public pressure paid off. From the beginning there was no reason to convict Aryeh; at least the judge understood there is a need to send the clear message that citizens have the right of self-defence against criminals," said one of the protestors while speaking to Israel National News.

Image: Twitter/Jewish Community