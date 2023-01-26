Israel In India Joins The Republic Day Celebrations | Watch

As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day, the team of Isreal in India joins in on the celebrations of India's rich heritage and cultural diversity and wished everyone on the occasion of republic day in various regional languages. Taking to Twitter, Isreal in India wrote, #HappyRepublicDay India! The team of @IsraelinIndia joins in on the celebration of @incredibleindia 's rich heritage, and cultural diversity by wishing our dear Indian friends in some of their regional languages. #RepublicDay #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2023 @mygovindia. " The Tweet is attached with a Video in which Israeli diplomats in India wished happy republic day in different regional languages.

#HappyRepublicDay India! 🇮🇳🙏



📽️The team of @IsraelinIndia join in on the celebration of @incredibleindia's rich heritage, and cultural diversity by wishing our dear Indian friends in some of their regional languages.#RepublicDay #RepublicDayIndia #RepublicDay2023 @mygovindia pic.twitter.com/NOl0k6smeG — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) January 26, 2023

Israel in India joins the Republic Day celebrations

In the video, one of the Israeli diplomats said, "Based on the history of our two ancient civilisations, India and Isreal share a great strategic partnership. The love and respect between our people are beyond diplomacy". Further, he wished India a happy Republic Day in the Hindi language.

Whereas the Deputy Chief of Mission, Ohad Nakash Kayanar has wished in the Punjabi language, and a political advisor, Hagar Spiro-Tal said her wishes in the Rajasthani language. Apart from these, one of the spokespersons named Muhamed Heib wished in Bangla. Further, three more Israeli diplomats wished in Marathi, Urdu, and Assamese.