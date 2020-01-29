Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu To Push West Bank Annexation Plan On Sunday

Shortly after President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited Middle East Peace plan on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would move forward on Sunday and seek his Cabinet's approval to annex West Bank territory.

While the plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict received a beaming response from Netanyahu, the Palestinians swiftly rejected the plan calling it “nonsense.”

Trump’s plan calls to create a Palestinian state, but it falls far short of demands put forth by the Palestinian leaders and would give sizable chunks of its West Bank in Israeli hands.

Trump unveiled his Middle East Peace plan

In the latest American venture, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled his much anticipated Middle East Peace Plan, in a bid to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The move was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who called it a “vision for peace”.

The Palestinians, however, seem to continue to oppose it, who believe that it favours Israel and is against their goal of building an independent state.

The Middle East Peace Plan proposes to create the State of Palestine with its capital in east Jerusalem while acknowledging the sovereignty of Israel over important settlement blocs in the West Bank.

Donald Trump called his plan a “win-win” for both Israel and the Palestinians, but Palestinian leaders already had rejected it before the US president unveiled it at the White House with Netanyahu.

Trump further said he wanted this to be a “great deal for the Palestinians,” adding that his vision gives the Palestinians the time required to grow and meet the challenges of statehood.

About the Mideast Peace Plan

The Middle East Peace Plan proposed by Donald Trump calls for a freeze in new Israeli settlement construction fr a period of four years, during which, details of a comprehensive agreement would be negotiated. However, it was not clear if the freeze could be extended if a final deal is not concluded in the four years.

Donald Trump said he sent a letter to Abbas to tell him that the territory that the plan has set aside for a new Palestinian state will remain open and undeveloped for four years.

“It’s going to work,” Trump said.

(With inputs and image from AP)