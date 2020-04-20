Thousands Of Israelis Brave COVID-19 Health Risks To Protest Against Benjamin Netanyahu

More than 2,000 Israelis reportedly gathered for the ‘Black Flag’ demonstration at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square on Sunday, April 19 to protest against alleged anti-democratic moves of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the coronavirus crisis. The demonstrators maintained social distance, wore protective face masks and kept at least 2 meters apart in accordance with the health ministry’s safety protocols.

In a bitter disagreement with the blue and white party, the political rally was reportedly organised to oppose Netanyahu’s attempt to form an “emergency government” in partnership with his chiel political rival Benny Gantz to deal with the COVID-19 disease crisis.

As per the local media reports, the alliance infuriated the pro-democratic forces who accused Netanyahu of evading trials to escape prosecution and corruption charges. The demonstrators converged at Tel Aviv's Rabin Square holding black flags, a symbol of their campaign against the government.

Read: Israel Test Booth Allows Staff-patient Separation

Read: Virus Patients At One Israeli Hospital Are Not Dying Alone

Trial postponed

Netanyahu has been accused of fraud, breach of justice and bribery, which the Israeli Prime Minister said was a setup by the hostile media and aggressive police and prosecutors. He had declared himself the “victim” denying all charges as the Ministry of Justice postponed the hearing two days before it was to begin until late May, according to media reports.

“You don’t fight corruption from within. If you’re inside, you’re part of it,” Yair Lapid, Gantz’s former political partner, who withdrew from the Blue and White alliance last month was quoted saying by the local media.

Read: Protest Outside Downing Street Over Lack Of PPE

Read: Hundreds Protest Against US Virus Rules Amid Spreading Resentment

(With AP Inputs)