Israel's Mossad Killed Top Iranian Nuclear Scientist Using AI: Report

Top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by Mossad which allegedly deployed a computerised machine gun, required no on-site operatives, took less than a minute and did not inflict injuries on anyone except for his wife, according to a report published by New York Times. It claimed that the Israeli intelligence agency had been closely following the 59-year-old scientist since “at least 2007” and the plan for his killing commenced in 2019. The detailed report also touted reasons for the assassination stating that the Zionist regime was driven by Iran’s response to the assassination of its top general Qassim Suleimani and the fear that Donald Trump might lose the Presidential polls to Joe Biden, who had vowed to revive the JCPOA pact with Tehran.

Fakhrizadeh, known as Father of Iran’s Nuclear Programme, was murdered in the outskirts of the country capital Tehran after gunmen attacked his car on November 27. Soon after the then, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the Netanyahu administration of perpetuating what is termed as a ‘terror attack”. However, Israel denied playing any role in the high profile assassination.

According to NYT, which based its report on interviews of Israeli officials familiar with the plan, the whole operation was handled from a command centre located outside the country. Furthermore, it said that Mossad used a modified Belgian-made FN MAG machine gun, which was attached to an advanced robotic apparatus, for the operation. The apparatus was itself powered by artificial intelligence technology and did not require humans to operate it. The report also mentioned that the one-ton heavy apparatus was smuggled in Iran through illicit channels and assembled by agents inside the Islamic Republic.

Fakhrizadeh's assasination

According to the Associated Press, the attack took place in Absard, a village that is considered a retreat for the Iranian elite. The Islamic Republic's state media reported that minutes before Fakhrizadeh was ambushed, a truck ridden with explosives blew up near his car, forcing his sedan to stop. The reports added that at least five gunmen emerged and started firing at Fakhrizadeh's car continuously, killing the scientist and his bodyguard.

Image: Twitter/Barakravid/AP