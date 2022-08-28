Israel's PM Lapid Likely To Meet Joe Biden Next Month Amid 2015 Nuclear Deal Revival Talks

Ahead of the ongoing talks to renew nuclear agreement with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is likely to meet with US President Joe Biden next month, a media report claimed on Saturday. Quoting a senior Israeli official, Kan News reported that the meeting will be scheduled on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s annual session. The official said the potential date would be September 20-- after POTUS Biden completes his address at the UNGA. Sources in the American office said before the meeting it is also expected that the two leaders will hold a telephonic conversation. Though it did not mention the exact date of the conversation, the source speculated it would come in the next few days.

The duo had held several rounds of meetings when Biden landed in Israel's national capital Tel Aviv last month. According to the statement released by the White House, Biden had pledged to collaborate with Israel, especially in the realm of security. He exhibited his profound inquisitiveness about Iron Dome and the brand-new laser-powered "Iron Beam". However, this time, the source claimed the meeting would be based on the Iran nuclear deal. Meanwhile, Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is currently in the United States, met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and held extensive talks on the tattered nuclear deal.

The meeting was also attended by the US think tanks. During the discussion, Gantz urged Washington to revisit its possible intention to ease restrictions on Iran. "Iran has gained knowledge, infrastructure and capabilities in recent years. Much of which is irreversible. This will enable Iran to further expand its nuclear program during the period of an agreement that would have fewer restrictions," Times of Israel quoted Gantz as saying during the meeting. "And Iran would be able to acquire a nuclear weapon when the said agreement would end in 2031," he added stressing that improvements are needed in the nuclear agreement.

Israeli govt accuses Iran of increasing nuclear activities

Israel is opposing the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which relaxed financial embargoes in exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear activities. On several occasions, Israel staunchly affirmed it wants an improved deal that places tighter restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program. Notably, ever since Iran’s tattered nuclear deal has been stalled in April, the Israeli government has been claiming Tehran has been running advanced centrifuges and has a rapidly growing stockpile of enriched uranium. According to Tel Aviv, "Iran is just weeks away from accumulating enough enriched uranium to produce a nuclear weapon." However, the statements were categorically dismissed by the top Iranian leaders.

