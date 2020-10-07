ISS To Lower Altitude For Arrival Of Russian Soyuz Spacecraft To Form Ballistic Conditions

Russia’s state space corporation has stated that the International Space Station will reduce its altitude by 1.3 kilometres in preparation for the arrival of the Soyuz spacecraft, the craft will also have a crew on board. A spokesperson from Roscosmos has stated that “In order to form ballistic conditions before the launch and docking of the Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft, the next correction of the ISS orbit is scheduled for October 7”.

ISS to adjust altitude

The International Space Station is currently manned by Russians Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, as well as American Christopher Cassidy. The Russian spacecraft that typically carries people and supplies to and from the ISS has enough space for three people. The Soyuz also acts as a lifeboat for the International Space Station. At any given time, there is always on Soyuz spacecraft attached to the ISS and in case of emergency, the astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the ISS can use it to get to safety.

Female-friendly 'space Toilet' sent to ISS

NASA has successfully launched a spacecraft with nearly 8,000 pounds of scientific investigations, technology demonstrations, commercial products along with cargo that includes research on cancer treatments and a “new space toilet”. A Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft blasted off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 9:16 PM EDT on Friday, October 2. It reached the International Space Station (ISS) around 5:20 AM EDT on Monday, October 5.

The new female-friendly toilet that costs approximately $23 million is part of a programme to meant to handle a possible increase in the number of crew members aboard the ISS. UWMS demonstrates a compact toilet and the urine transfer system that further makes waste management and storage automated.

(With ANI inputs, Image credits: ISS/Twitter)

