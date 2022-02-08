'It Has To Stop': Trudeau Says Freedom Convoy 'blockading' Canada's Economy & Democracy

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the truckers protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandate taking place in Ottawa “has to stop”, citing disruptions that the demonstration caused have affected the economy as well as the local residents. In a speech to Canada’s parliament on Monday, Trudeau said that individuals are trying to block the country’s economy, democracy, and citizens’ daily lives. Canadian PM further said that the people of Ottawa “don’t deserve to be harassed” in their own neighbourhoods.

"Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens' daily lives, it has to stop," Trudeau said, as per ANI. "People of Ottawa don't deserve to be harassed in their own neighbourhoods. They don't deserve to be confronted with the inherent violence of a swastika flying on a street corner or Confederate flag."

Trudeau’s remarks came after a wave of protests began across Canada in mid-January with thousands of truckers and other demonstrators arriving in the Canadian capital to express strong disagreement with the COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the US-Canada border. However, since then, the demonstration has evolved into a large-scale anti-government protest with several groups uniting in the country against Trudeau’s leadership.

While upholding the right to protest, the Canadian PM denounced the destruction caused by the truckers. Trudeau also noted that hundreds of Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been mobilised to back the Ottawa Police Services. He said, “We’re also working with municipal partners to further strengthen our response, and we’ll continue to be there with whatever resources are needed to get the situation under control.”

Canadians have the right to protest, to disagree with their government, and to make their voices heard. We’ll always protect that right. But let’s be clear: They don’t have the right to blockade our economy, or our democracy, or our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 8, 2022

Truckers banned from honking their horns for 10 days

Meanwhile, a Canadian court has slapped the truckers protesting against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate with a $9.8 million class-action lawsuit after a group of Ottawa residents sued the demonstrators for honking their horns. According to Sputnik, the court order was granted on Monday and it prevents the truckers from sounding their horns in the city for the next 10 days. However, it does not order them to disperse after more than a week in the capital.

The class-action lawsuit against ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Canada was brought by lawyer Paul Champ on behalf of the city resident and civil servant Zexi Li. Champ has claimed that the truckers were blaring their klaxons "incessantly" in a deliberate tactic "organised and planned by the Defendants to cause serious discomfort and inconvenience." Hence, Champ is claiming $4.8 million in compensation for "private nuisance" plus $5 million for "punitive damages".

(Image: AP)