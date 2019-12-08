Italian Fashion House Fendi Launches World's First Scented Handbags

Italian luxury fashion house Fendi has introduced the world's first fragranced handbags designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, creative director for accessories and men’s line.

The bags are made of special leather infused with a new fragrance created by perfumer Maison Francis Kurkdjian, labeled as FendiFrenesia, the brand describes it as ‘leathery and musky.’ The scent is meant to last for up to four years.

Paris-based perfumer, Francis Kurkdjian, has put together a variety of scents like Jean Paul Gaultier’s Le Male and Nina Ricci’s L’Extase. In collaboration with the Italian fashion house, the duo executed the idea of scented handbags and with each bag comes a complimentary miniature bottle of FendiFrenesia, which can be used to refresh the bag's scent and can be worn as a traditional perfume.

The scented leather baguettes will be first showcased at the Miami Design District store in Art Basel. The bright yellow and white-colored series has three sizes.

The first is Fendi's standard women's baguette size and a men's size, which is slightly bigger. Last one is a cute 'nano' bag that can easily fit into one's palm. All three sizes boast of the compact handbag style invented and coined by Fendi in the 1990s.

The miniature version is available on fendi.com for a whopping 630 USD. According to the Fendi site, the limited collection is available in stores until December 20.

Each bag bears identical artwork by renowned Swiss photographer Christelle Boule. According to Fendi, these bags "show the fragrance once it has been dropped on to a colored film paper, visually bringing the scent to life."

Launched in 1925, the house of Fendi was a creation of Adele and Edoardo Fendi as a fur and leather shop in Via del Plebiscito, Rome.

In 1997, Silvia had designed the iconic baguette handbag for which Fendi earned the Fashion Group International award for accessories in 2000.

