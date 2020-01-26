Italy Casts Key Regional Vote As Matteo Salvini Seeks To Topple Government

As 3.5 million eligible voters cast their ballots on January 26 on the key regional election, the far-right hopes to topple the coalition government and return the leadership to Matteo Salvini. Emilia-Romagna has reportedly been a stronghold of left-wing since World War II, but the right has been rallying rigorously to gain support in towns and countryside.

According to the last polls which were published before election reportedly showed a close fight between centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the League which is headed by a right-wing populist leader, Salvini.

According to international reports, Salvini is betting its road to Rome through the wealthy centre-north region. After winning Emilia-Romagna, the right-wing leader's goal is to shake the weak coalition in the capital and then acquire power nationally. However, Emiliana De Blasio, a professor of sociology at Rome’s LUISS University reportedly said that Salvini's victory will be followed by 'governmental crisis'.

League hopes to repeat win

The League reportedly hopes to repeat its historic win in Umbria in October which also has the left-wing stronghold since last 50 years. League's candidate for Emilia-Romagna, Lucia Borgonzoni has been overshadowed by Salvini who has also held multiple rallies every day and inundated social media with photographs of him trying delicacies in the Parma ham and Parmesan cheese heartland.

Furthermore, Salvini reportedly infuriated the Left on January 25 by breaking the pre-election silence. According to the pre-election blackout as per Italian law, the candidates are not allowed to campaign the day before casting of the votes, however, he tweeted twice about the 'eviction notice'.

PD's candidate Stefano Bonaccini is an incumbent president and is also hoping to win his track record in the region which currently has low jobless figures and is also home to 'Made in Italy' success stories such as Ferrari and Lamborghini. According to reports, Bonaccini may benefit from the youth-driven Sardines movement which was originated in the region a few months ago but has become a national symbol of protest against the far-right.

(With AP inputs)