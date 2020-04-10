Italy Sees Its Youngest Patient Recover From The Novel Coronavirus

A two-month-old who is believed to be the youngest COVID-19 patient in Italy has been discharged from the hospital after she tested negative for the infection on Thursday, April 9. The infant showed no symptoms, such as temperature or cough, and was discharged from the medical facility in the southern city of Bari along with her mother. Both mother and daughter were released by the medics on account of good health, media reports confirmed.

Earlier, in another remarkable recovery that is being called a 'ray of hope', a 95-year-old Italian woman was reported to have battled and survived the COVID-19 infection. Alma Clara Corsini was admitted to a hospital in Pavullo on March 5 and the medics declared her 'free from the disease' after she tested negative on March 24.

Clara reportedly became the oldest woman to have defeated the ailment which is considered more vulnerable for the elderly. She was later discharged from the hospital and returned to her home in Fanano. Not just that, a 97-year-old from Lombardy, the epicentre of the outbreak, became the oldest man in Italy to overcome the deadly COVID-19 infection.

Total ban in the region

Italy has recorded the highest global death toll of 18,279 and has surpassed China with over 143,626 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as per John Hopkins University data, becoming the second-worst impacted country. According to reports, despite imposing a total ban on movements across the region, and placing million under the lockdown as a containment effort, Italy has a combination of several factors contributing to the death toll. The country’s large elderly population and the inaccurate methods of testing could have been among the leading causes of the surge of deaths, health experts claimed.

Massimo Galli, head of the infectious disease unit at Sacco Hospital in Milan, said in a news conference that Italy’s recorded data did not accurately represent the ground report. The real figures, he said, were significantly higher. He was also quoted saying that thousands waited to be tested with mild symptoms at home, as tests were limited to only up to 5,000 per day.

