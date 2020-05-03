Ivory Coast PM Evacuated To France For Medical Checkup Amid COVID-19 Scare

Ivory’s Coast’s Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly was evacuated on May 2 to France for medical check, international media reported citing Ivorian officials. Ivory Coast, in West Africa has reported 1,362 cases and 15 deaths as of now. According to reports, Coulibaly is the ruling party's candidates in presidential elections scheduled for October.

The 61-year-old leader had self-isolated in March after the COVID-19 pandemic began. According to reports, he had been exposed to the virus, however, all test reports suggested he had not contracted the virus. A statement from the presidency was released on May 3 but provided no further details about his health condition.

The statement added that the country’s defence minister Hamed Bakayoko, who had recovered from COVID-19 in April would serve as ‘interim Prime minister’ in Coulibaly’s absence. Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara had, in March, designated Coulibaly as ruling RHDP’ party's candidate for the position of president.

'Not running for elections'

In March, Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara had announced that he would not run for re-election in October, ending speculation that he would try for a third term. "I would like to solemnly announce that I have decided not to be a candidate in the presidential election on October 31, 2020 and to transfer power to a young generation,” he said before deputies and senators in the capital, Yamoussoukro. “It was an honor to serve my country.” For some time, Ouattara had remained silent about his plans. Opponents said he didn’t have a constitutional right to a third term, but he had said that he would run if his longtime rival, former president Laurent Gbagbo, became a candidate.

When Ouattara was first elected in 2010, Gbagbo, who was president at that time, refused to acknowledge the win, leading to months of violence that claimed more than 3,000 lives. Gbagbo was acquitted last year at the International Criminal Court in The Hague for crimes against humanity for his role in the post-election violence. However, he remains in Europe pending an appeal by the prosecution. It is unclear if he would try to stand as a candidate, but Ivory Coast has seen a rise in political tensions ahead of the October 31 elections.

(Image: Drelmoatiku/Twitter)