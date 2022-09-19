Jacinda Ardern Explains 'best Advice' She Received From Queen On Being A New Mum & Leader

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern said that the UK Queen has provided her with the best advice on balancing the responsibilities of being a new mother and the leader of her country. When asked for guidance on how to be a leader and a new mother at the same time, PM Ardern noted that Queen Elizabeth II advised her to "just get on with it." The Prime Minister, who is in London for the late monarch's funeral, said that she first met Queen Elizabeth II in the year 2018, shortly after being elected and while she was expecting her daughter Neve.

During an interview with the BBC, Ardern also reaffirmed her opinion that her nation would one day become a republic. Prior to the Queen's funeral, Ardern is one of the hundreds of world leaders present in London.

It is pertinent to mention that Ardern is one of the few foreign leaders who have been pregnant and given birth while in power. She also admitted that she was mulling over how to handle having her first child while serving as a nation's leader, The Guardian reported.

UK Queen Elizabeth II's advice to Jacinda Ardern

PM Ardern stated in the interview, “One of the things on my mind alongside being a new prime minister was being a prime minister and a mum – and when you think about leaders who have been in that position … there were so few to look to”. She continued by saying, “So I said to (the Queen), ‘How did you manage?’ and I remember she just said, ‘Well, you just get on with it’. And that was actually probably the best and most factual advice I could have received”.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand added, “I see now what it takes to be a mum and a leader – and she did it more times over than I.”

Furthermore, during the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Ardern was shown a video of her first visit with the Queen, which happened when she was pregnant.

Notably, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were born to the late Queen while she was the monarch and was in charge of the nation.

Additionally, in June 2018, Ardern gave birth to her daughter Neve Te Aroha and returned to her office as Prime Minister two months later. She is just the second elected official to have a child while in office, the first being the late Benazir Bhutto in 1990, while she was Pakistan's Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, over the weekend, Ardern paid a visit to the Queen lying in state and was given permission to skip the eight-kilometre-long line of people who had gathered to pay their respects and witness the momentous occasion. According to The Guardian report, she said that if she were a regular citizen, she would have gotten in line herself.

(Image: AP)