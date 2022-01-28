Jacinda Ardern’s Popularity Rating At Lowest Since Becoming New Zealand PM: Report

As New Zealand grapples with rising living expenses and a COVID-19 outbreak, the support for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has fallen to its lowest point. Even though Ardern is New Zealand's preferred prime minister by a large margin, her popularity in the latest 1 News Kantor survey fell by four points to 35%, The Guardian reported.

The result in Jacinda Ardern’s poll rating is considered to be the lowest since just before the 2017 election and when she took the office. Further, her right-wing opposition is still tailing by a large margin, however, the new National Party leader Christopher Luxon has made big advances, rising 13 points to 17%.

This survey has been conducted during the period of instability and transformation in New Zealand's COVID-19 responses, and when the nation has been dealing with its Omicron transmission in the community. On Thursday, New Zealand recorded 34 new instances of Omicron, but experts estimate the nation to be detecting 1,000 cases every day in the next weeks, with cases popping up at wedding ceremonies, airports, a music event, and at least three cities.

Inflation of New Zealand reaches 30-year record of 5.9%

The 1 News Kantor poll also revealed that many New Zealanders have been feeling negative about their economic prospects, with 49% believing the economy would worsen and only 22% believing it would improve. Over the last two years, that statistic has shown a continuous fall in economic optimism, and it comes as a growing number of New Zealanders find themselves locked out from the racing property market, with rising living expenses and stagnating incomes. Inflation reached a 30-year record of 5.9% on Thursday.

Indicating the survey, New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern told 1 News that the present findings have been “still a really strong showing for us as government despite some really hard calls having been made, but calls that have put us in the best possible position to continue to take on this pandemic,” The Guardian reported.

Furthermore, support for the Labour Party as a whole remained unchanged at 40%, down one point. Labour might still form a government with its regular coalition allies, the Greens, who received 9% of the vote.

(Image: AP)