Jack Ma Joins Twitter, Posts Pic Of Donated Masks And Testing Kits On Their Way To US

Co-founder and Former Executive Chrairman of Alibaba group, Jack Ma joined Twitter on March 16. Making his first post on the microblogging website, he uploaded pictures of a China Eastern Airlines plane with boxes of face masks and coronavirus test kits. Pouring his wishes for his “Friends in America”, Ma revealed that the equipments were a donation for the US from Shanghai.

The first shipment of masks and coronavirus test kits to the US is taking off from Shanghai. All the best to our friends in America. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LTn26gvlOl — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 16, 2020

‘United we stand’

In another tweet, the business tycoon posted a statement revealing that both Jack Ma Foundation and Ali Baba Foundation have collaborated to donate five lakh testing kits and one million masks to the US in the ‘difficult times.’ The foundations have previously sourced and donated supplies to combat coronavirus in other nations including Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain.

The statement further read,

“Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus.”

In the Tweet, Ma also emphasised that no country could singlehandedly resolve the pandemic and that all the nations need to work “hand in hand” to combat the virus. He also urged all the countries to share “hard-earned lessons.” The pandemic has now infected over 169,610 and claimed nearly 6,518 people globally.

In just a few hours after joining Twitter, Ma's handle racked up over 38 thousand followers with his initial post garnering nearly 90 thousand likes. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey retweeted Ma's tweet welcoming him on the social media website. The billionaire is not following anyone till now.

Thank you, Jack (and welcome to Twitter) https://t.co/TsU5VQkCy3 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) March 16, 2020

