Jack Ma Joins Twitter, Posts Pic Of Donated Masks And Testing Kits On Their Way To US

Rest of the World News

Co-founder of Alibaba group, Jack Ma joined Twitter on March 16. Making his first post on the website, he uploaded pictures of donations.

Jack Ma joins Twitter, posts pictures of donations to US amid COVID-19 pandemic

Co-founder and Former Executive Chrairman of Alibaba group, Jack Ma joined Twitter on March 16. Making his first post on the microblogging website, he uploaded pictures of a China Eastern Airlines plane with boxes of face masks and coronavirus test kits. Pouring his wishes for his “Friends in America”, Ma revealed that the equipments were a donation for the US from Shanghai. 

‘United we stand’

In another tweet, the business tycoon posted a statement revealing that both Jack Ma Foundation and Ali Baba Foundation have collaborated to donate five lakh testing kits and one million masks to the US in the ‘difficult times.’ The foundations have previously sourced and donated supplies to combat coronavirus in other nations including Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain. 

Read: Jack Ma Says 2019 Was 'tough' For Entrepreneurs But Hardships Have 'just Begun'

Read: Jack Ma To Donate $14 Million Towards Vaccine Research For The Novel Coronavirus

The statement further read, 

“Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus.”

In the Tweet, Ma also emphasised that no country could singlehandedly resolve the pandemic and that all the nations need to work “hand in hand” to combat the virus. He also urged all the countries to share “hard-earned lessons.” The pandemic has now infected over 169,610 and claimed nearly 6,518 people globally.  

In just a few hours after joining Twitter, Ma's handle racked up over 38 thousand followers with his initial post garnering nearly 90 thousand likes. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey retweeted Ma's tweet welcoming him on the social media website. The billionaire is not following anyone till now.  

Read: US Moves Closer To Shutdown As Coronavirus Grips 49 States In The Country

Read: Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Offers US Virus Test Kits, Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

