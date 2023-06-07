Jaishankar Concludes Maiden India-Namibia Joint Commission Of Cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his official visit to South Africa and Namibia put forward India’s positions on global and regional developments, global economic recovery, and working of multilateral institutions including BRICS. Jaishankar during his visit also participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

As per the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Foreign Minister visited South Africa and Namibia from June 1 to 6, where he visited Capetown to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on June 1and 2, respectively.

EAM S Jaishankar interacting with the South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor during the BRICS meeting. (Image: ANI)

Following his visit to Capetown, Jaishankar visited Namibia from June 4 to June 6 and called on President of Namibia, Hage Geingob. During his official visit, the EAM also co-chaired the inaugural Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with the Namibian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Notably, this was the first time when an Indian Foreign Minister visited Namibia.

EAM S Jaishankar meets Namibian President Hage Geingob. (Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

EAM Jaishankar participated in the inauguration of the India-Namibia Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (INCEIT) in Windhoek. (Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

Apart from this, Jaishankar EAM also addressed the Indian diaspora based in Namibia and met the Indian diamond business community. He also formally inaugurated the India-Namibia Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (INCEIT) in Windhoek, in the presence of his Namibian counterpart and Minister of Higher Education Itah Kandjii-Murangi.

EAM S Jaishankar meets Indian diamond businesses from Gujarat in Namibia. (Photo: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

According to an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar’s visit to South Africa and Namibia provided an opportunity for high-level interactions. The visit has also enriched the bonds of friendship that India enjoys with these countries.