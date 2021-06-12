Jaishankar Interacts With Indian Community In Kuwait: 'Focus On New Areas Of Cooperation'

During his three-day visit to Kuwait, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday interacted with members of the Indian community in the Middle-East Asian nation.

Noting the imperative energy partnership with Kuwait, EAM Jaishankar said that the latest trip was focused on ways to find new areas of cooperation. While addressing the Indian diaspora virtually, Jaishankar promised more direct contact on his next trip.

EAM Jaishankar while addressing the media, said, ".....My visit and my talks with Foreign Minister Ahmed were actually focused on how do we find new areas of cooperation, as keeping in mind both the immediate impact of the COVID because I think all of us have learnt many things from COVID experience, as well as the longer-term changes which are happening."

Jaishankar stated how the current environment is "very dominated by COVID concerns, health issues have become very important for every society. In fact, we look at health very much today as part of our national security." He added how food security is also a big challenge presently. He mentioned that during his talks with the Kuwaiti leadership education was also discussed.

Pursuant to this, he commented, "We discussed education because I think people do see India today as not just a source of skills and talents but as a country, which is being quite creative about growing its educational capacities."

Later, EAM Jaishankar concluded a fruitful meeting with Indian Ambassadors in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain today. He further elucidated on discussions which focused on:

Ensuring the utmost welfare of the Indian community in respective jurisdictions.

Facilitating reuniting of families separated by COVID disruption

Interceding for early return of Indian talent and skills who left the Gulf during the pandemic.

Encouraging speedy resumption of flights to Gulf destinations to help NRIs.

Strongly push our trade interests that contribute to economic recovery at home. Confident that our Ambassadors and Embassies will deliver on these priorities.

S Jaishankar also thanked Kuwait for providing medical oxygen supplies during trying times of the deadly COVID-19 second wave in India.