Quad Meeting 2020: Jaishankar Says India Committed To A Rules-based World Order

At the second Quad Ministerial Meeting, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on October 6, called for ‘free, open and inclusive India-Pacific’ and said that the country remains committed to a rules-based world oder, respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes. During his opening remarks, Jaishankar said that amid the pandemic, it is imperative for like-minded countries to coordinate responses to the various challenges that coronavirus has brought to the fore.

Jaishankar said, “As vibrant and pluralistic democracies with shared values, our nations have collectively affirmed the importance of maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. We remain committed to upholding the rules-based international order, underpinned by the rule of law, transparency, freedom of navigation in the international seas”.

Further, while expressing satisfaction that the India-Pacific concept has gained increasingly ‘wider acceptance’ around the globe, the external minister added, “Our objective remains to advance the security and economic interests of all countries having legitimate and vital interests in the region”. He said that the Indo-Pacific Ocean’s initiative that the country tabled at the East Asia Summit last year is a development with considerable promise in that context.

India looking forward to seeking solutions to ‘global challenges’

On Tuesday, Jaishankar spoke after US Secretary Mike Pompeo, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. He said that he is looking forwards to the discussion on important issues such as connectivity and infrastructure development, security including counter-terrorism, cyber and maritime security and the stability and prosperity in the region.

Moreover, as India assumes membership of the UN Security Council in 2021, the external affairs minister said that he looks forward to seeking collective solutions to ‘global challenges, including global recovery from the pandemic and reform of multilateral institutions. He also went on to acknowledge that COVID-19 has brought about a profound transformation globally.

He said, “The fact that we are meeting her today, in person, despite the global pandemic, is a testimony to the importance that these consultations have gained, particularly in recent time. Our world is significantly different today that what it was when we last met in New York in September 2019”.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter)

