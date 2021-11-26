Jaishankar's Veiled Dig At Pak: Bringing Bilateral Issues Into SCO In Violation Of Norms

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar onn Thursday, 25 November, took a veiled dig at Pakistan for making repeated attempts to "deliberately" bring bilateral issues into the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The EAM mentioned that such attempts violate the well-established norms of the SCO Charter, adding that it was "unfortunate" to see such "counterproductive" acts, which must be condemned. Speaking at the 20th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government yesterday, Jaishankar highlighted that India considers the SCO as an important regional group to promote cooperation in various fields based on universally recognised international norms, good governance, rule of law, openness, transparency and equality, as per statement issued by the MEA.

The meeting took place as SCO celebrates its 20th anniversary in a rapidly changing global and regional environment. Acknowledging SCO's significant role in promoting peace and stability in the region, the EAM asserted India's commitment to contributing constructively to the implementations of the Charter's mandates.

"It is unfortunate to note that there have been repeated attempts to deliberately bring bilateral issues into SCO. This violates the well-established principles and norms of the SCO Charter. Such acts are counterproductive to the spirit of consensus and cooperation that define this organization and should be condemned," Dr. Jaishankar said during the meeting, the MEA said in its statement.

The EAM further spoke about China's Belt and Road Initiative, emphasising that any "serious connectivity initiative must be consultative, transparent and participatory and conform to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity." He also mentioned that India has been actively taking steps to operationalise the Chabahar port in Iran to provide secure and commercially viable access to the sea for Central Asian countries.

India is an emerging economic force at the global level: EAM

Highlighting India's agile response in fighting COVID-19 and subsequent economic slug, EAM Jaishankar asserted that India is an emerging economic force at the global level today. Announcing International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s forecast showing 9.5% growth in the Indian economy in 2021, he stated that the country stands ready to share its experience in the startup sector with the other SCO member states through its initiative to set up a Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation. He also elaborated on the trade performance, which he described as "strong" and "growing" by more than 20% this year.

"Despite COVID, India attracted record FDI inflows of $77 billion in 2020-21 and another $22 billion in the first three months of this year. WIPO has ranked India number one in the Global Innovation Index 2021 in the Central and South Asian region. Indian Startups have so far created 65 unicorns, out of which 28 unicorns were added during 2021 alone. We stand ready to share our experience with the other SCO Member States through our initiative to set up a Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation," EAM Jaishankar explained.

(Image: PTI)