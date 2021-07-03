Jammu Drone Attack: Pak's Interests In J&K Far Removed From Welfare Of People, Says EFSAS

Despite Pakistan claiming on various world platforms that it wants the welfare and the well-being of the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the recent drone attack on a defence installation in Jammu, whose roots are traced to Pakistan and its terrorist proxies, proves just the opposite of its claims, said the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS).

"It was the first-ever drone strike by terrorists directed against an Indian military target on June 27 and the attack does not portend well for the prospects of long-term peace and stability in J-K, reported the European Foundation for South Asian Studies. In fact, it reiterated the view put forth in several EFSAS publications that Pakistan's real interests in J&K are far removed from the welfare and the well-being of the people of J&K," the EFSAS stated.

It added, "Moreover, this lack of empathy of Pakistan for the people of J-K came further to the fore when the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied J-K, Raja Farooq Haider Khan recently had very strong words to say about Pakistan's virtual colonisation of the part of J-K that it forcibly holds."

Jammu Air Force station blasts

On June 27, two blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase, which were later confirmed to be drone attacks. The blasts were heard within a gap of 5 minutes, the first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 AM. NIA reported that the IED-fitted drone came from across the International border. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions. IAF stations in Pathankot, Punjab, and Awantipur, Srinagar have been put on high alert as sources state that the possible target of the drones was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area, ten meters away. The attack came almost immediately after the successful ice-breaking meeting that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on June 24.

(With ANI Inputs)