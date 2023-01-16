Japan and India are conducting their first joint air drill, known as Veer Guardian, in the vicinity of Tokyo to enhance tactical and technical skills and deepen bilateral defense cooperation, according to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF). The exercises are taking place at military bases in the Japanese prefectures of Ibaraki and Saitama, and involve four Japanese Mitsubishi F-2 fighters and four US McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle tactical fighters from the JASDF. India is contributing to the exercises by providing 150 military personnel, four Russian Sukhoi Su-30MKI multirole air fighters, and two US Boeing C-17 Globemaster III large transport aircrafts.

The joint military exercises began on January 16, and run until January 26, as per a report from Sputnik news. The Veer Guardian drills are the latest in a series of initiatives between Japan and India, as both nations look to strengthen their defense ties and enhance their military capabilities. The exercises come on the heels of increasing Chinese military activities in the region. Japan's participation in the exercises with India, a major regional power, is also seen as a sign of its commitment to playing a more active role in regional security. Japan's new national defence strategy, which was welcomed by the US, is also a step in the same direction. The joint military drills are expected to enhance the operational readiness of the Japanese and Indian air forces, and also improve their interoperability in case of a crisis.

Development of close ties between India and Japan

In 2007, Shinzo Abe, who was then the Prime Minister of Japan, gave a seminal speech at the Indian parliament titled "Confluence of the Two Oceans" in which he introduced the concept of "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" (FOIP). The phrase "Confluence of Two Oceans" was borrowed from a book written by prince Dara Shukoh, which reflected on the philosophy of Advaita Vedanta and its ability to unite two very different religions. In the speech, Abe emphasized the importance of cooperation between Japan and India to ensure a "free and open" order in the Indo-Pacific region. He argued that the two oceans, the Pacific and Indian, were not separate but connected, and that the security and prosperity of the region depended on the cooperation of countries in both oceans.

Abe proposed the idea of "confluence of the two oceans" as a framework for cooperation between Japan and India, and called for the establishment of a "strategic and global partnership" between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of the rule of law, freedom of navigation, and free trade in the Indo-Pacific, and emphasized the importance of cooperation between Japan and India in maintaining peace and stability in the region. The speech marked a significant shift in Japan's foreign policy towards the Indo-Pacific region, as it marked the first time that any Japanese Prime Minister had used the term "Indo-Pacific" in an official speech. The speech also marked the beginning of Japan's efforts to strengthen its ties with countries in the region, such as India and Australia, in order to counterbalance the growing influence of China.

Abe's speech helped to establish the idea of the Indo-Pacific as a key concept in Japan's foreign policy and has since been a major focus of Japan's regional diplomacy. It also served as a foundation for the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, which was later adopted by Japan and the United States as a framework for regional cooperation and security. The FOIP strategy focuses on promoting a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, based on the principles of respect for international law, the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. The development of closer grand strategic partnership between India and Japan can be traced back to Shinzo Abe's seminal speech and deep understanding of grand strategy.