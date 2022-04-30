Japan & Indonesia Confirm Cooperation For Free-open Indo-Pacific, End War In Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indonesian President Joko Widodo Friday have vowed to strengthen their bilateral cooperation toward realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Amid China's growing assertiveness in Indo-Pacific and Russia-Ukraine war, Kishida met with Widod as Indonesia was the first stop of his eight-day trip. Indonesian President also said that his country and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations stand ready to build cooperation with their partners.

On the first crucial meeting of his more than a week-long trip to Southeast Asia and Europe, Kishida highlighted the importance of upholding the rules-based international order. In a joint press conference alongside the Indonesian President, the Japanese PM said, “We are facing many challenges, including the situations in Ukraine, the East and South China seas and North Korea, and maintaining and strengthening the rules-based, free and open international order has become more important,” according to Kyodo News.

Additionally, Kishida also said that based on such understanding, both countries confirmed they will elevate cooperation towards realising a free and open Indo-pacific that Japan has been pushing forward and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific spearheaded by Indonesia, stated the report. It is to note here that Indonesia is this year’s host of the Group of 20 major economics’ summit which will take place in November this year. As per Kyodo, Japan views Indonesia as a strategic partner sharing universal values such as democracy and the rule of law.

Japan, Indonesia call for talks to end war in Ukraine

Apart from affirmations pertaining to a free and open Indo-Pacific, both sides also agree that the Russia-Ukraine war should be ended through diplomatic channels. Japan and Indonesia agree to deal with the economic and humanitarian prospects of the ongoing war which entered day 66 on Saturday. Interestingly, although Indonesia has showcased support towards Ukraine, Jakarta is yet to impose any sanctions against Russia for its military aggression.

Meanwhile, as Kishida vowed to work towards the success of the G20 summit, Indonesia on that same day confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his intention to attend the summit. Jakarta also said that it has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the meeting.

Image: AP

